Lemon Tree Hotels expects strong revenue growth in FY26, lifted by biz travel
For the fiscal year ended 31 March 2025, the company on Thursday reported a revenue from operations of ₹1,286 crore, up 20% from FY24’s ₹1,071 crore. Net profit for the year rose 34% to ₹243.1 crore.
Hospitality chain Lemon Tree Hotels expects a strong revenue growth this fiscal year, lifted by a rebound in business travel and expansion across its various hotel segments. The positive outlook is underpinned by rising room rates and increasing occupancy levels, the company said.