Lemon Tree Hotels expects strong revenue growth in FY26, lifted by biz travel

The company had been spending on renovating its rooms across various hotels and has spent about ₹100-130 crore a year for the last two years. This will continue into FY26 as well. "We are maintaining and in some hotels increasing our Ebitda margins in spite of increasing our renovation costs. Costs in technology upgradation, distribution, payroll, marketing spends have also increased. Despite that, our revenue growth is greater than our cost growth," he added. The company is renovating the entire Keys portfolio, which operates in the budget to midmarket segment. Lemon Tree acquired this portfolio of hotels in 2019. Today, Lemon Tree has 116 hotels and 10,000-odd rooms.