Lemon Tree Hotels announces new franchise division

Pawar has worked for 36 years with hospitality companies like Taj, Hyatt, Radisson and TGI Fridays. His last stint was director and CEO of Choice Hotels International for India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Verma was previously heading sales, marketing and brand management for Choice Hotels India as VP, sales and marketing and has about 25 years of work experience. Kapur was last vice president, finance and legal for Choice Hotels India. He has about 33 years of work experience.

