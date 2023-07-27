Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Zirakpur1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 03:32 PM IST
The property is expected to be operational in the second quarter of FY27 and will be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of the company
Lemon Tree Hotels has signed an 80-room hotel for its Lemon Tree Hotel brand in Zirakpur, Punjab. The property is expected to be operational in the second quarter of FY27 and will be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of the company.
