Lemon Tree Hotels signs a new hotel in Haridwar, Uttarakhand

Lemon Tree Hotels signs a new hotel in Haridwar, Uttarakhand1 min read . 05:51 PM IST
The hotel, the company said, is located in the Jwalapur area of Haridwar and will have 50 rooms, a restaurant, a gym, meeting rooms, banquets and public areas.
The hotel, the company said, is located in the Jwalapur area of Haridwar and will have 50 rooms, a restaurant, a gym, meeting rooms, banquets and public areas.
Lemon Tree Hotels Limited has announced the signing of a hotel in Haridwar which the company said is expected to be operational by the end of the calendar year 2024 and will be managed by Lemon Tree’s wholly-owned management subsidiary, Carnation Hotels Private Limited.
Lemon Tree Hotels Limited has announced the signing of a hotel in Haridwar which the company said is expected to be operational by the end of the calendar year 2024 and will be managed by Lemon Tree’s wholly-owned management subsidiary, Carnation Hotels Private Limited.
The hotel, the company said, is located in the Jwalapur area of Haridwar and will have 50 rooms, a restaurant, a gym, meeting rooms, banquets and public areas.
The hotel, the company said, is located in the Jwalapur area of Haridwar and will have 50 rooms, a restaurant, a gym, meeting rooms, banquets and public areas.
Vikramjit Singh, president of the company said, “We are happy to expand our bouquet of hotels. This one is owned by Willowy Hospitality & Tourism and is our fourth upcoming property in the state, which will add to our seven existing hotels in Uttarakhand."
The company currently operates 8,400 rooms in 87 hotels in 52 locations. Once the current pipeline of hotels becomes operational, 10,950 rooms in 116 hotels in 71 locations in India and abroad shall be operated by the company.
It also opened two other hotels in October, a 44-room Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels in Sreekanya, Visakhapatnam and one 63-room Lemon Tree Hotel, Kalina in Mumbai.
Hospitality consultancy Hotelivate said there are about 59,000 new rooms proposed across the country in the next five years. Of these, 72% or about 35,000 rooms are under active development, said the consultancy.
In 2020, about 35,000 rooms were being developed. The active development number has gone up by at least 10% now when compared to 2020. The consultancy said it takes into account projects that can be eligible to become a “chain-scale“ hotel.
In the upcoming hotel supply, about 6,800 rooms are going to come up in Bengaluru, followed by Mumbai (5,400 rooms), Jaipur (3,300) and Delhi (1,800).