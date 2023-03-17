Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Lemon Tree Hotels signs new hotel in Rajasthan

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new hotel in Rajasthan

1 min read . 11:49 AM IST Varuni Khosla
Mahesh Aiyer, CEO,Carnation Hotels Private Limited (The management subsidiary of LemonTree Hotels) signed the agreement with the directors of ArosaResorts Pvt. Ltd

The property is expected to be operational by July 2026 and will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels Private Limited

Lemon Tree Hotels Limited has signed its latest hotel, a 60-key hotel in Rajasthan in Sri Ganganagar. The property is expected to be operational by July 2026 and will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels Private Limited.

Lemon Tree Hotels Limited has signed its latest hotel, a 60-key hotel in Rajasthan in Sri Ganganagar. The property is expected to be operational by July 2026 and will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels Private Limited.

Mahesh Aiyer, CEO, Carnation Hotels Private Limited, said, “We are happy to announce our expansion in Rajasthan with our partner, Fort Rajwada Hotels. We already have six operational hotels in the state and another four upcoming in Jaipur, Kumbhalgarh, Banswara and now in Sri Ganganagar. We are looking to add more hotels and resorts in the state to our existing portfolio." he further added.

Mahesh Aiyer, CEO, Carnation Hotels Private Limited, said, “We are happy to announce our expansion in Rajasthan with our partner, Fort Rajwada Hotels. We already have six operational hotels in the state and another four upcoming in Jaipur, Kumbhalgarh, Banswara and now in Sri Ganganagar. We are looking to add more hotels and resorts in the state to our existing portfolio." he further added.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Naaz Hotel Consultants were the advisors on the deal.

Last month, the company signed four hotels, one in Gujarat, two in Himachal Pradesh, and another in Madhya Pradesh. Together, the total inventory was about 300 rooms across these states. Of this, its management contract for its Aurika hotel in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, will have about 110 rooms and will be expected to come up as a resort by November 2024.

The company currently operates about 8,400 rooms in 87 hotels in about 50 locations. It is targeting 12,000 rooms in 130 hotels in 84 destinations. It has seven brands including Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox by Lemon Tree Hotels, among others. The company also expanded internationally in Dubai in 2019 and in Bhutan in February 2020.

According to a recent report, India’s hospitality industry not only recovered from the pandemic slump but also stayed on the growth path this fiscal year, as per a new report. Demand outlook for the industry is positive, indicating a promising future, said the report by credit ratings agency CareEdge titled, ‘Back on Hospitable Grounds, Hotels Set to Grow in FY24 Despite Uncertainties’.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The sector’s RevPAR, or revenue per available room, which is estimated to reach 4,000 to 4,100 per room by the end of FY23, reflects marginal growth over FY19 levels, aided by strong recovery in occupancy and average rates.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP