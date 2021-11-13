NEW DELHI : Hospitality company Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd said it has signed up a new hotel at Mcleodganj, Dharamshala, in Himachal Pradesh. The hotel, with 39 keys, is owned by MK Enterprises and is slated to open in September next year.

Mcleodganj, a hill station suburb of Dharamshala, is located in Kangra district. The hotel will have a restaurant, a bar, a conference room, a swimming pool and a fitness centre.

Rattan Keswani, the deputy managing director at the company, said the move will help the company focus on a key market. "Mcleodganj is a very popular tourist destination. With the growing opportunities and tourist attractions in the region, this hotel will cater to these distinct and high demand micro-markets."

Lemon Tree Hotels, which has 87 hotels in the country, reported an 84.3% rise in its total consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2021-22 at ₹98.82 crore. The revenue, the company reported, was up about 123.2% sequentially. Consolidated net loss for the quarter narrowed year-on-year to ₹20.82 crore from ₹37.13 crore.

According to hospitality consultancy HVS Anarock, on an India-wide average, there has been a 1-3% increase in average daily rates in September from the month prior. It added that the average daily rate or ADR in September stood at ₹4,200- ₹4,400 per night in hotels across the country. ADR is a metric that measures the effectiveness of room rate management. By the end of 2020, ADR had declined and was much lower at 14-17% when compared to 2019.

