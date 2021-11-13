Lemon Tree Hotels signs new Mcleodganj hotel, to open next September

According to hospitality consultancy HVS Anarock, on an India-wide average, there has been a 1-3% increase in average daily rates in September from the month prior. It added that the average daily rate or ADR in September stood at ₹4,200- ₹4,400 per night in hotels across the country. ADR is a metric that measures the effectiveness of room rate management. By the end of 2020, ADR had declined and was much lower at 14-17% when compared to 2019.