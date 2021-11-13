Lemon Tree Hotels signs new Mcleodganj hotel, to open next September

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new Mcleodganj hotel, to open next September1 min read . 11:03 AM IST
- The hotel, with 39 keys, is owned by MK Enterprises. It will have a restaurant, a bar, a conference room, a swimming pool and a fitness centre.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : Hospitality company Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd said it has signed up a new hotel at Mcleodganj, Dharamshala, in Himachal Pradesh. The hotel, with 39 keys, is owned by MK Enterprises and is slated to open in September next year.
NEW DELHI : Hospitality company Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd said it has signed up a new hotel at Mcleodganj, Dharamshala, in Himachal Pradesh. The hotel, with 39 keys, is owned by MK Enterprises and is slated to open in September next year.
Mcleodganj, a hill station suburb of Dharamshala, is located in Kangra district. The hotel will have a restaurant, a bar, a conference room, a swimming pool and a fitness centre.
Mcleodganj, a hill station suburb of Dharamshala, is located in Kangra district. The hotel will have a restaurant, a bar, a conference room, a swimming pool and a fitness centre.
Rattan Keswani, the deputy managing director at the company, said the move will help the company focus on a key market. "Mcleodganj is a very popular tourist destination. With the growing opportunities and tourist attractions in the region, this hotel will cater to these distinct and high demand micro-markets."
Lemon Tree Hotels, which has 87 hotels in the country, reported an 84.3% rise in its total consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2021-22 at ₹98.82 crore. The revenue, the company reported, was up about 123.2% sequentially. Consolidated net loss for the quarter narrowed year-on-year to ₹20.82 crore from ₹37.13 crore.
According to hospitality consultancy HVS Anarock, on an India-wide average, there has been a 1-3% increase in average daily rates in September from the month prior. It added that the average daily rate or ADR in September stood at ₹4,200- ₹4,400 per night in hotels across the country. ADR is a metric that measures the effectiveness of room rate management. By the end of 2020, ADR had declined and was much lower at 14-17% when compared to 2019.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!