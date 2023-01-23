New Delhi: Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the signing of a franchised hotel in Rajasthan. Under its Lemon Tree Resort brand, the company has opened its hotel in Kumbhalgarh. The property is franchised by the listed entity, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd., and is expected to open by December 2023.

The hotel will have 59 rooms, a restaurant, a bar, and meeting rooms.

Vilas Pawar, CEO of the franchise business for the listed hotel entity, said, “This hotel has been signed with Mountain Tree Resorts Pvt. Ltd. We are expanding our footprint across the state of Rajasthan and this property will be an addition to our six existing hotels and resorts in the state. Lemon Tree Hotels signed 19 hotels in the last calendar year, and we are looking to top that number this year with numerous signings and openings planned across different segments in the coming months."

The company currently operates about 8,350 rooms in 87 hotels across and is expecting to have 11,200 rooms in 122 hotels across by the end of calendar year 2025. The group runs seven brands including Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotels, Keys Prima etc.

Earlier this week, another hospitality player Brij Hotels launched another 41-room hotel in Rajasthan under the brand, Brij Gaj Kesri in Bikaner. The property is spread on 16 acres of land is the group’s fourth hotel in Rajasthan, and sixth across India.

According to a report by hospitality consultancy Hotelivate, the demand for hotel rooms will outpace supply in the next five years and there is likely to be a shortage of supply of hotel rooms. India currently has about 1.5 lakh branded hotel rooms and the projected upcoming supply of 35,000 rooms (which are being actively developed), just about 7,000 rooms are going to be added per year. This is just a 4.5% growth in supply.