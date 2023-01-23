Lemon Tree signs new franchised hotel in Rajasthan1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 03:16 PM IST
The company currently operates about 8,350 rooms in 87 hotels across and is expecting to have 11,200 rooms in 122 hotels across by the end of calendar year 2025. The group runs seven brands including Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotels, Keys Prima etc
New Delhi: Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the signing of a franchised hotel in Rajasthan. Under its Lemon Tree Resort brand, the company has opened its hotel in Kumbhalgarh. The property is franchised by the listed entity, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd., and is expected to open by December 2023.
