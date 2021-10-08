Lenders are prepared to face Srei Group debt crisis: Amitabh Chaudhry

Various banks and institutions have pivoted to better quality borrowers, and there is increased demand for funding mid-corporate and small and medium enterprise (SME) borrowers; it is in these segments that we are seeing competitive pricing. Amongst the large corporates, we have seen deleveraging to the extent of ₹2 trillion. So they are sitting on surplus money, or they have limited borrowing requirements, and consequently, pricing is tightening quite a bit in this segment too. We are seeing credit opportunities being bid out too, and we have seen occasions when we are getting outpriced in the market. We have seen something similar on the mortgage side, where lenders believe that this is the least risky of the retail assets to grow in. At Axis Bank, we will not compromise on risk-adjusted return on pricing since we need to protect our NIMs (net interest margins). Hence, when required, we have turned away business opportunities to maintain the balance.

