Lenders can’t adjust bankrupt cos' revenues against their dues during moratorium

The bankruptcy rule maker cited several other areas, too, where the conduct of the panel of creditors were flagged by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). This includes alleged instance of the corporate rescue plan cleared by the panel of creditors being rejected by the tribunal considering it a “ploy" to let persons who pushed the company to bankruptcy to regain control over the entity. In another instance, it was alleged that the resolution professional included the lender’s legal counsel’s fee in the bankruptcy resolution process cost.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}