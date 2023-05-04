Banks defer meet, await NCLT order1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:36 PM IST
Bankers are in a spot because a company that has been repaying on time will not come under a moratorium once admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
MUMBAI : Lenders to budget carrier Go Airlines (India) Ltd on Thursday deferred a consortium meeting as they awaited an order from the insolvency tribunal on the airline’s application for bankruptcy, said a banker aware of the development.
