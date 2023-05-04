Banks defer meet, await NCLT order

According to a 19 January report by Acuite Ratings and Research Ltd, lenders to Go Airlines include Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank and Deutsche Bank. However, Axis Bank has clarified in a regulatory filing that it has no exposure to the airline. As per the Acuite Ratings report, the company owes banks ₹5,600 crore, including loans, and non-fund instruments like letters of credit.