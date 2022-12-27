Lenders go digital for bigger slice of small business loans

In October, HDFC Bank launched SmartHub Vyapar Merchant app, a payments and banking solution for merchants. According to the bank, it allows instant, digital and paperless merchant onboarding for HDFC Bank customers and allows merchants to accept interoperable payments. As per data from the bank’s analyst call on 15 October, about 1.6 million had signed up under this app as merchants. The app, HDFC Bank said, will lead its effort to enable 7 million merchant acceptance points by the end of the current fiscal.