Lenders make biggest haul from suspect pre-IBC deals

The increasing emphasis on looking back at the past transactions of sick companies by creditors and taking remedial actions where possible could help in making more resources and assets available for the bankruptcy resolution of the company. The government has been encouraging professionals to look at this opportunity so that damage to the stakeholders from questionable transactions is minimized.Section 66 of IBC empowers insolvency professionals to get tribunal orders forcing directors or partners to contribute to the assets of the sick company if they had known bankruptcy was inevitable while making transactions that impaired the interests of lenders.

