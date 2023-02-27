Lenders make biggest haul from suspect pre-IBC deals

Lenders make biggest haul from suspect pre-IBC deals3 min read . 11:44 PM IST
- Recovery of ₹5,000 cr in December quarter compares with an aggregate ₹63 cr till then
NEW DELHI :Lenders have made their biggest headway yet in reversing dubious pre-bankruptcy transactions of distressed companies -- often used to swindle assets -- in the December quarter, with tribunals disposing of cases involving over ₹23,000 crore and letting creditors recover over ₹5,000 crore, official data showed.
NEW DELHI :Lenders have made their biggest headway yet in reversing dubious pre-bankruptcy transactions of distressed companies -- often used to swindle assets -- in the December quarter, with tribunals disposing of cases involving over ₹23,000 crore and letting creditors recover over ₹5,000 crore, official data showed.
The recovery was made using a provision of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which has not been harnessed to such an extent in the past, possibly because of a lack of awareness among bankruptcy professionals, experts said.
The recovery was made using a provision of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which has not been harnessed to such an extent in the past, possibly because of a lack of awareness among bankruptcy professionals, experts said.
Tapping it could help in the recovery process of distressed companies, making available more resources for turning them around.
This is a huge improvement in a quarter -- cumulatively, upto September, lenders could only recover ₹63 crore from dubious pre-bankruptcy transactions worth over ₹18,000 crore, showed data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) for the third quarter of FY23.
The trend suggests that companies slipping into bankruptcy will increasingly be questioned about the genuineness of their pre-bankruptcy transactions, especially those involving suspicious valuation or outright fraud.
Data showed that cases involving ‘voidable’ or ‘avoidance’ transactions of ₹23,158 crore, disposed of in the December quarter, accounted for more than half the petitions moved by resolution professionals that tribunals have so far settled.
The ₹5,020 crore recovered in these cases accounts for the lion’s share of the ₹5,083 crore so far recovered from such petitions under IBC. However, this is still a drop in the ocean in comparison to the total value of all voidable deals by bankrupt firms on which resolution professionals have raised a red flag in tribunals--estimated to be around ₹2.8 trillion as of the end of December.
Still, data shows that increasingly creditors are getting active in questioning the past transactions of bankrupt firms. In the June quarter of the current fiscal, only pre-bankruptcy transactions worth over ₹440 crore were questioned by resolution professionals, but the figure went up to ₹7,828 crore in the September quarter and further shot up to nearly ₹54,000 crore in the December quarter.
The increasing emphasis on looking back at the past transactions of sick companies by creditors and taking remedial actions where possible could help in making more resources and assets available for the bankruptcy resolution of the company. The government has been encouraging professionals to look at this opportunity so that damage to the stakeholders from questionable transactions is minimized.Section 66 of IBC empowers insolvency professionals to get tribunal orders forcing directors or partners to contribute to the assets of the sick company if they had known bankruptcy was inevitable while making transactions that impaired the interests of lenders.
Policymakers believe that if used effectively, this provision will take away the incentive to promoters to resist the admission of bankruptcy proceedings in tribunals, and early commencement of the process could improve chances of revival. Directors can be held liable for losses to lenders due to their pre-bankruptcy decisions dating back to one year in the case of normal transactions and up to two years in the case of related parties.