Lenders eye Subhash Chandra's non-compete windfall

A spokesperson for Subhash Chandra said lender-related disputes would have no bearing on the Zee-Sony merger. “Essel Promoters have been settling the debt to their lenders since January 2019 and have sold off their stakes across businesses to ensure the same. While there have been agreed settlements with a few, there are disputes pending with select lender(s) at various legal forums. We do not comment on the details of the same as these are confidential bilateral matters. Any such promoter borrowing arrangements do not have any linkages with Zee Entertainment, and therefore any such frivolous proposed actions against Zee Sony merger."