Banks may seek a wilful defaulter tag for Biyani after the forensic audit

The agreement gives Future Retail’s lenders the right of set-off and lien, irrespective of any other lien or charge on the deposits lying in any accounts of Biyani as the guarantor, according to the agreement. In case of defaults by Future Retail and Biyani, the lenders will have the right on any monies, securities, bonds and other properties held personally by Biyani to the extent of the guaranteed liabilities, the agreement said.