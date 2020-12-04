Lenders may split Srei cos’ cashflow

Lenders alleged the group consolidated its lending business into Srei Equipment with the consent of only lead lenders UCO Bank and Axis Bank. “Other banks were informed only in February that the consolidation had come into force from October 2019," said one of the two people cited above, both of whom spoke on condition of anonymity. The person said lenders are monitoring cash flows of both firms and have informed them about their decision to keep the cash flows of the two companies separate.