‘Lenders must catalyse IBC proceedings’2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 11:45 PM IST
- The issue began when Guru Containers, an operational creditor, initiated insolvency proceedings against Tarang Exports under Section 9 of the IBC. The National Company Law Tribunal appointed Jitendra Palande as the IRP for the company.
MUMBAI : Lenders must play a “catalytic role" in the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) given the current regime of creditor-led Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) said in a recent order.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×