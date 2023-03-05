‘Lenders must catalyse IBC proceedings’

“Shifting the entire blame on the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) on grounds of non-performance of duty and making him the scapegoat does not appear to be justified. Creditors need to play a catalytic role in such resolution process", a bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and Barun Mitra said. “We are thus of the considered view that the IRP was entitled in this case to claim his fees/expenses incurred on CIRP and needs to be compensated for his professional services", the court said.