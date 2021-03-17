Mumbai:Lenders to Srei group have hired audit firm KPMG to conduct a forensic audit of Srei Equipment Finance and Srei Infrastructure Finance, three people aware of the development said.

Kolkata-based Srei group’s promoters have proposed a debt restructuring, and lenders tend to insist on a forensic audit before approving debt recasts that are not accompanied by a change in management. The lenders, led by UCO Bank, will decide on the restructuring, depending on the findings of the KPMG audit.

Several audit firms had submitted proposals to be forensic auditors, and KPMG was selected after due process, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

“Like any other forensic audit, this one will also try to figure out if there was any financial misconduct in these entities. If there weren’t any, we will look at approving the debt recast proposal," said a chief executive of one of Srei’s lenders, one of the three people cited above.

Mint had reported in December that an agency for specialized monitoring appointed by lenders had raised some queries, and lenders wanted to look deeper. Such agencies are used by lenders to monitor cash inflows, outflows and several other parameters to submit detailed reports on borrowers.

The second person said the audit will study all transactions of both the non-bank lenders in the past three-to-four years to check for any anomaly. He added that bankers are already monitoring the cash flows of both companies, but the third quarter financial results have raised some red flags. “In the notes to accounts of Srei Infrastructure Finance’s Q3 results, it has been pointed out that Srei Equipment Finance suffered a cash flow mismatch in the nine months to December 2020 and its net worth has declined, which may impact its ability to meet financial commitments," the second person said, adding that banks are concerned about the recoverability of their dues.

While Srei Infrastructure Finance owes ₹11,117.71 crore to banks, Srei Equipment Finance owes ₹16,912.21 crore, according to data from Care Ratings, which recently downgraded the ratings of both Srei firms to default.

“Srei will intimate the stock exchanges if and when there is a forensic audit," a Srei spokesperson said in an emailed response.

The spokesperson added that Srei has been in the business for over three decades with an impeccable track record, and over the last 31 years, it has paid more than ₹30,000 crore as interest to banks and about ₹20,000 crore as principal, always on time. “We are currently in the midst of a dialogue with our creditors for an orderly realignment of payments, synchronized with our expected collections."

An email sent to UCO Bank remained unanswered, and a spokesperson for KPMG said that as a policy, it “cannot comment on any company or client-specific matters".

