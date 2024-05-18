Lenders refuse to extend RCap resolution deadline as Hindujas delay repayment
Changes in consortium structure and legal issues may be reasons for lenders' refusal extend deadline.
Lenders have refused to extend the deadline for repayment of Reliance Capital's dues by the Hinduja group, suspecting a deliberate attempt by the group to delay implementation of the resolution plan, according to a person aware of the matter. The lenders have made it clear to the conglomerate that the deadline will not be extended beyond 27 May, the person added.