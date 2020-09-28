Lenders reportedly gave bidders 30 Sept deadline to revise bids for Jet Airways

Mumbai/New Delhi: The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the insolvent airline Jet Airways (India) Limited on Monday gave the airline's bidders to come up with a revised offer by 30 September, after initial bids were deemed unsatisfactory, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Mint.

The CoC, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), had earlier on Monday met to decide on the bids for the airline.

At the meeting, it was decided to give a final deadline to the bidders of the airline to submit revised offers, which will be considered when the CoC meets next week, said the first person mentioned above.

“Negotiations with bidders are ongoing and we are hoping they improve their offer. Bidders have been asked to submit revised offers by 30 September," the second person said.

Both people requested anonymity.

As things stand, Jet Airways has received bids from two consortiums. These include bids from a consortium comprising UK-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan, and a consortium of Haryana-based Flight Simulation Technique Centre, Mumbai-based Big Charter and Abu Dhabi’s Imperial Capital Investments LLC.

Jet Airways was admitted to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June 2019. The CoC, comprising the airline's lenders, has since then met 16 times. However, a deal with a potential buyer of the airline is yet to be reached.

The insolvency process for Jet Airways, which has been grounded since April 2019 due to acute fund crunch, was earlier supposed to be completed by 13 June.

This deadline was extended to 21 August due to the nationwide lockdown, imposed by the government to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. This process was further extended in August without a deadline, lenders-appointed Resolution Professional (RP) for the airline, Ashish Chhawchharia, had said last month.

Chhawchharia had then said that the fresh deadline for completion of the process hasn't been announced due to Covid-19 related uncertainties.

"While the CoC (Committee of Creditors) and the RP are taking all necessary steps to expedite the insolvency process, it is difficult to exactly predict when it will be completed," Chhawchharia had said in a letter addressed to defunct airline's employees.

"The complications are multiplied due to the prevalent pandemic situation, but please be assured that the CoC and I are doing everything possible to conclude the process at the earliest," he added.

An industry expert told Mint that Jet Airways still evinces interest among potential bidders primarily due to a few of its assets, which include its brand value, Air Operator Permit (AOP), a stake in a profitable frequent flyer programme and a few of its planes.

Challenges to turn around the operations of the grounded airline for winning bidders include its existing debt obligation, pending dues towards employees, airports, ground handlers and other vendors, high costs of restarting operations, amidst a low travel demand due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the person added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated