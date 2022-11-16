Lenders seek EoIs for Nagarjuna bad loans from ARCs

Seven banks have an exposure to the company. IDBI will transfer ₹568 crore, State Bank of India ( ₹576.91 crore), Uco Bank ( ₹31.22 crore), Bank of India ( ₹49.98 crore), Indian Overseas Bank ( ₹103.63 crore), Punjab National Bank ( ₹55.75 crore) and ICICI Bank ₹196.70 crore. National Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd (NARCL) can also participate, IDBI said. “The company’s promoter has been not been cooperating with banks during the insolvency proceeding and kept pursuing a stay. Banks did not receive any interest for the asset under the IBC. It is because of this that banks decided to transfer the stressed asset to ARCs as they believe they will be able to get a better recovery," said a senior executive of a bank.