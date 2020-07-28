Lenders seek resolution plans for Reliance Commercial Finance

MUMBAI : Lenders to Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) have sought resolution plans from bidders under Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 7 June circular on stressed assets, according to a public notice on Tuesday.

“A consortium of lenders led by Bank of Baroda are desirous of seeking resolution plans from eligible bidders having adequate technical and financial capability, in respect of the company," the notice said.

Reliance Commercial Finance has now been re-branded as Reliance Money, according to its website. According to the notice, the company is a 100% subsidiary of Reliance Capital Ltd. RCFL offers a wide range of financial products which include small and medium enterprise loans, loans against property, infrastructure financing, agriculture loans and supply chain financing, among others, the notice for sale said.

Emails sent to Reliance Commercial Finance and to Bank of Baroda remained unanswered.

On 7 May, Reliance Commercial Finance’s independent auditors said the company is engaged with all its lenders for the resolution of its debt. Its total borrowings, including debt securities stood at ₹9,812.9 crore as on 31 March 2020, down from ₹10,284.08 crore in the same period last year.

“The company’s ability to meet its obligations is significantly dependent on material uncertain events including restructuring of loans and achievement of debt resolution under inter-creditor agreement (ICA) frame work that may cast significant doubt on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern," the auditors said.

Under ICA, lenders jointly appoint a lead bank which functions on behalf of the entire group, and crafts a resolution plan to be approved by two-thirds of the members.

The company reported a standalone net loss of ₹852 crore on the back of total income of ₹332 crore in six months to 31 March 2020. Its finance costs stood at ₹591 crore in the same period.

“The resolution process is being initiated by lenders of RCFL who are signatories to the inter-creditor agreement dated 6 July 2019 and are governed by the RBI circular. The lenders comprise approximately 91% of the total outstanding debt of RCFL as on 6 July 2019. The remaining lenders to RCFL comprise mutual funds, pension funds and others, and consent of such lenders may also be required in relation to the implementation of approved resolution plans, depending on the terms of their underlying contracts," the notice said.

