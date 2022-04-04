Lenders tap buyers for debt-laden Future’s assets

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Discussions on with five entities to sell assets for over ₹5,000 cr
The deal will potentially clear the way for Reliance Industries to restart retail operations at the 950-odd Big Bazaar stores under its control as the charge on the assets inside the stores will be removed
MUMBAI :
Lenders to the debt-laden Future Group are in discussions with at least five entities, including an Edelweiss Group unit, to auction assets of the group’s flagship Future Retail Ltd, for more than ₹5,000 crore, two people aware of the matter said.
The talks, if successful, will give the buyers access to the assets in Future Retail’s Big Bazaar stores that are now under the control of Reliance Industries, the people cited above said, seeking anonymity. The assets include store fixtures, store infrastructure, merchandise and inventory.
The deal will potentially clear the way for Reliance Industries to restart retail operations at the 950-odd Big Bazaar stores under its control as the charge on the assets inside the stores will be removed. In addition, lenders will be able to recover a substantial part of their dues.
A spokesperson for Edelweiss Group declined to comment. An email sent to a Reliance spokesperson on Sunday remained unanswered. Likewise, emails sent to spokespeople for Future Group lenders remained unanswered.
Future Retail, which owes close to ₹12,000 crore to its 28-odd lenders, defaulted on loan repayments, and prospects of recovery for banks are appearing bleak, with Reliance Industries taking over Big Bazaar stores across the country, crimping the cash flows of Future Retail.
In March, Reliance became the sub-lessor of the premises of more than 950 Big Bazaar stores of Future Retail and took control of the space inside them.
Reliance, however, has not been able to restart retail operations in these stores because the lenders of Future Retail have the right of first charge on collateral, which includes the stocks, fixtures, billing systems, racks and other essential items belonging to or to be used in these outlets.
Future Group has claimed that it did not have any prior knowledge of Reliance’s move and denied charges of collusion.
Mint reported on 21 March that lenders to Future Retail decided to initiate recovery proceedings through the debt recovery tribunal. The change in stance comes after Future claimed it was unaware of the takeover, and banks believe suing the company now will create further complications. Mint had reported citing bankers aware of the matter that lenders of Future group are keeping all procedures ready and may also choose to refer it to an insolvency court instead, but all banks have not agreed to this as bankruptcy rules mandate an immediate moratorium, which could lead to further value erosion of Future Group’s assets.
Bank of Baroda has been assigned to file the case under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act (Sarfaesi) Act at the debt recovery tribunal.
Loans to Future Retail were classified as non-performing in January after the company failed to repay.
On 16 March, Future Retail told exchanges that it saw massive erosion in sales and complete erosion of its net worth due to mounting losses. The company said its proposed deal with Reliance ensured not only continuity of business but also a significant repayment of dues to lenders. Future Retail said its strained cash flow had led to a build-up of unpaid dues to vendors and lessors, which is why it continued to remain in default, with many lessors issuing termination notices for eviction from the properties.
However, since the proposed ₹24,713 crore asset sale deal between Future and Reliance is currently under dispute at the Supreme Court, and the Singapore International Arbitration Centre has restrained the transfer or sale of any of Future Retail’s retail assets to Reliance, the latter cannot directly buy or take over the retail assets of Future Retail, which owns the household brand Big Bazaar.
