Lenders tap buyers for debt-laden Future’s assets

Mint reported on 21 March that lenders to Future Retail decided to initiate recovery proceedings through the debt recovery tribunal. The change in stance comes after Future claimed it was unaware of the takeover, and banks believe suing the company now will create further complications. Mint had reported citing bankers aware of the matter that lenders of Future group are keeping all procedures ready and may also choose to refer it to an insolvency court instead, but all banks have not agreed to this as bankruptcy rules mandate an immediate moratorium, which could lead to further value erosion of Future Group’s assets.