Lenders to Aircel call for bridging Sarfaesi, IBC gap

Under RBI guidelines in force since 2017, ARCs can hold more than 26% equity in a borrower after debt-to-equity conversion if they meet certain norms. UV ARC’s resolution plan said it would get a 76% stake in the company in the first five years, with financial creditors getting the rest. In June, the National Company Law Tribunal approved UV ARC’s bid of ₹6,630 crore for Aircel. Legal experts said some changes to the Sarfaesi Act could be a viable option, given that ARCs are emerging as resolution applicants in many IBC cases. “To make it easier for ARCs as resolution applicants, tweaking of provisions is required. The limited tweaking can be in the form of new guidelines permitting ARCs to take equity or allow them to bring in partners," said Ashish Pyasi, associate partner, Dhir and Dhir Associates. As bringing in a partner is not always feasible, allowing them to take limited equity in the corporate debtor can be a middle path, said Pyasi.