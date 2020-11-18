Lenders to knock NCLAT doors against Srei group

Creditors to the company will meet on 16 December and 23 December, said the NCLT order on 21 October. Following this, Care Ratings placed ratings of SEFL under credit watch with developing implications pending outcome of the above proposed meetings of creditors. “The collections of SEFL have continued to remain impacted even after the end of the moratorium because of the challenges in deployment and slow movement in infrastructure projects on account of the covid-19 pandemic. Further, it has been approached by a large proportion of its borrowers for restructuring as per RBI guidelines," the rating agency said on 9 November. The company has total bank facilities of ₹16,912.2 crore, it said.