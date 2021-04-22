Lenders to withdraw debt recast if Future Group-RIL deal goes through: Report

Banking sources said the debt recast is actually 'Plan B' to help the nation's largest retailer stay afloat. The recast will kick in only if the deal to sell Future’s retail, wholesales, warehousing and logistics assets to Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) does not go through. If the Reliance deal goes through, the recast plan will be withdrawn. Lenders, they said, are still banking on 'Plan A' which is asset sale to RIL. So far, the consortium of lenders has approved the debt restructuring of Future Retail Ltd (FRL), Future Enterprises ltd (FEL) and Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. The restructuring plans of FEL and FRL have received approval from the RBI-constituted expert panel, sources said.