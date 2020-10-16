Lenders’ voting on Jet Airways’s resolution plan extended to Saturday

The voting on the resolution plans submitted by two bidders was supposed to end on Friday. Jet Airways had received bids from two consortiums, one comprising UK-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan, and the other by Haryana-based Flight Simulation Technique Centre, Mumbai-based Big Charter and Abu Dhabi’s Imperial Capital Investments LLC. One of the two had sought more time to revise the bid upwards, and lenders had agreed to give more time for both parties to submit revised bids.