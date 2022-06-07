FlexiLoans raises $90 million from global investors in Series B funding

FlexiLoans.com had previously raised ~USD 20mn in seed funding and Series A investment led by Sanjay Nayar and marquee bankers. The firm is currently one of the largest embedded ﬁnance players in India with more than 120 eco-system partners including e-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Myntra, and others for financing sellers/vendors associated with these platforms.