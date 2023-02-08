LendingKart announces acquisition of Upwards for ₹100 crore
- Upwards founded in 2017 is a central bank-registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) committed to offering personal loans to salaried professionals
Lendingkart, a firm that specializes in providing working capital loans announced on Wednesday the acquisition of digital lending platform 'Upwards' for ₹100 crore. The company management said that they believe that acquiring Upwards will align with its mission of providing finance to the underserved with the help of robust technology.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×