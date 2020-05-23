Lendingkart lays off 30% of its workforce, as covid-19 impacts biz

“The outbreak of covid-19 and the resultant slowdown has had a tremendous impact on the economy. This period has had a debilitating effect on the MSME sector where everything has come to a virtual standstill. NBFCs have been significantly impacted, with loan disbursements coming to a halt and moratorium impacting collections. We have been compelled to take some measures to rationalise our employee base across offices to ensure long term sustainable business," said Lendingkart in email response to Mint’s queries.