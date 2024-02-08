Lenovo mulls making servers in India
The firm aims to participate in the ₹17,000-cr PLI scheme for IT hardware
New Delhi: Lenovo plans to ramp up local manufacturing in India, which it considers its top-priority market globally. The Chinese company, which makes laptops, tablets, servers and smartphones—under the Motorola brand—is evaluating manufacturing of servers in India as it looks to take advantage of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware amid regulatory clampdown in the US.