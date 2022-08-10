Lenovo’s pandemic boost is over

Lenovo, with around a quarter of the global PC market, will undoubtedly feel the pain, even though it managed to perform better than many of its peers. Revenue at its devices segment, which also includes smartphones and tablets, fell 2.7% year on year. Even that relatively soft figure was boosted by a 12% gain in revenue from non-PC products, which accounted for 22% of revenue at the segment. Its revenue from mobile sales, for example, grew 21% year on year. Demand for smartphones, however, is also set to slow.