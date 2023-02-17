Lenovo's Q3 revenue declines by 24%; worst slump in 14 yrs as PC demands fall
The world's largest maker of personal computers (PCs) said on Friday that total revenue during the October-December quarter was $15.3 billion, down 24% from the same quarter a year earlier
China's Lenovo Group Ltd reported a 24% revenue decline for the third quarter, its largest revenue fall in 14 years as global demand for electronics slumped, and said it would look to cut spending and make workforce adjustments.
