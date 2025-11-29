Lenskart enters smart glasses race — India’s answer to Apple Vision and Ray Ban-Meta?

Lenskart, which went public earlier this year, said its “B by Lenskart Smart Glasses” is going to hit the market by March 2026 — joining a rising number of companies that are investing in the new technology.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published29 Nov 2025, 06:11 PM IST
Lenskart set to launch smart glasses in Q4 FY26
Lenskart set to launch smart glasses in Q4 FY26(REUTERS)

Lenskart is set to launch its AI-powered smart glasses in the fourth quarter of the ongoing financial year, the company announced on Saturday.

Lenskart, which went public earlier this year, said its “B by Lenskart Smart Glasses” is going to hit the market by March 2026 — joining a rising number of companies that are investing in the new technology.

“Our upcoming smart eyewear, “B by Lenskart Smart Glasses”, powered by AI and Snapdragon, is an effort to show that India can lead the next wave of consumer technology with products that are intelligent, personal, and globally relevant,” Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal said in a letter to shareholders.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesNewsLenskart enters smart glasses race — India’s answer to Apple Vision and Ray Ban-Meta?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.