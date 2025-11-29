Lenskart enters smart glasses race — India’s answer to Apple Vision and Ray Ban-Meta?

Lenskart is set to launch its AI-powered smart glasses in the fourth quarter of the ongoing financial year, the company announced on Saturday.

Lenskart, which went public earlier this year, said its “B by Lenskart Smart Glasses” is going to hit the market by March 2026 — joining a rising number of companies that are investing in the new technology.

“Our upcoming smart eyewear, “B by Lenskart Smart Glasses”, powered by AI and Snapdragon, is an effort to show that India can lead the next wave of consumer technology with products that are intelligent, personal, and globally relevant,” Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal said in a letter to shareholders.