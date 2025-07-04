Lenskart founder to buy back 2% from bunch of investors at $7 billion valuation

Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal is looking to buy 1.5-2% stake in the eyewear retailer worth about $150 million from existing investors ahead of a planned initial public offering, (IPO), three people aware of the development said. Investment bank Avendus Capital is helping Bansal with the transaction.

Bansal wants to make up for his equity dilution over the previous funding rounds, the people said on the condition of anonymity.

“Peyush is buying small stakes from a bunch of investors. This is being negotiated at around $7-8 billion valuation," one of the three people said. Investors such as TR Capital, Chiratae, Softbank and Kedaara Capital are likely to sell shares as part of the deal, these people said.

“Negotiations are on with these firms. In another four to six weeks, this deal will be done, after which the company will look to file its IPO documents with the markets regulator," the second person said. Queries emailed to Lenskart, Avendus and the investors remained unanswered.

Lenskart is considering a billion-dollar IPO and will target around $8-10 billion in valuation at the time of the IPO, Mint had reported earlier. Last month, US investor Fidelity marked up its valuation of Lenskart to $6.1 billion.

“The founder is buying back from some of the investors at a pre-IPO valuation," the third person said.

Tracxn data shows Bansal owns 8.21% in Lenskart. The company has raised $1.08 billion in funding across 19 rounds, including the latest Series I round for $18.2 million on July 21, 2023. The company has seen investments from various firms including SoftBank Vision Fund, TPG, and Chiratae Ventures.

Lenskart has already appointed investment banks such as Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, Citi, Morgan Stanley, and Avendus Capital to file for an IPO in the current quarter.

Founded in 2010 by Bansal along with Amit Choudhary, Neha Bansal and Sumeet Kapahi, the omnichannel eyewear retailer is also present in countries Singapore and the UAE. It sells prescription eyewear, sunglasses, and contact lenses.

Over the last year, Lenskart has moved a most of its global manufacturing to India to cut costs and streamline its supply chain. For instance, the bulk of its frame manufacturing has been shifted from Japan to its Rajasthan facility.

Over the last few years, the firm has been doubling down on its omnichannel strategy. It has more than 2500 retail outlets and has also partnered with Blinkit, a Zomato-backed quick commerce firm, to sell its products.

In FY24, Lenskart narrowed its losses by 84% to ₹10 crore from the previous year from ₹64 crore a year earlier, aided by operational efficiency achieved from expanded product lines. The Gurugram-based company’s operating revenue rose 43% to ₹5,427 crore while expenses surged to ₹5,549 crore from ₹4,025 crore in FY23.