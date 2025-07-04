Lenskart founder to buy back 2% from bunch of investors at $7 billion valuation
After a series of fundraises, Peyush Bansal's stake in Lenskart had come down. As an IPO approaches, Bansal is looking to raise his stake, buying back shares from investors such as TR Capital, Chiratae, Softbank and Kedaara Capital
Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal is looking to buy 1.5-2% stake in the eyewear retailer worth about $150 million from existing investors ahead of a planned initial public offering, (IPO), three people aware of the development said. Investment bank Avendus Capital is helping Bansal with the transaction.