Lenskart launches ‘Lenskart Vision Fund’ to invest in startups

“We have traversed the challenging journey as a startup to become a unicorn. We believe it’s time to give back to the ecosystem and support exceptional entrepreneurs by helping them build scalable enterprises. We have a decade of experience and expertise in building and scaling a direct-to-customer (D2C) business through technology which can be leveraged by startups to realise their vision of building world class businesses," said Peyush Bansal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Lenskart.

