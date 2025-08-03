Lenskart leans into small-town India as IPO nears

Expansion meets expense

Lenskart has added 1,215 stores over the past two years, expanding its footprint by 81%. It began FY23 with 1,508 stores and ended FY25 with 2,723, which includes its international stores. In FY25 alone, it opened 445 new stores and closed 111, resulting in a net addition of 334 stores. Store closures remained modest across all years—67 in FY23 and 59 in FY24.