New Delhi: Eye-wear brand Lenskart on Thursday said it has opened 73 stores in 46 cities and 19 states in a day.

Lenskart has over 900 stores in India. The omni-channel eyewear retailer plans to open 400 stores in the current financial year.

The 73 stores launched were largely in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala. The company also opened stores in Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab along with several othrs. This was done to mark the country's 73rd Republic Day.

“Lenskart is expanding its retail stores exponentially and we will continue to do so in the coming 2-3 years which will increase our brand’s footprint. Moreover, we are strengthening our omnichannel at all stores so we can continue to offer our customers a more efficient and smarter shopping experience," Sunil Menon, chief retail expansion officer at Lenskart said.

Shoppers in India’s tier II and III towns prefer visiting retail stores in addition to using online e-commerce channels. “We are keen to service these tiers 2 and 3 markets through Lenskart’s franchisee network expansion, increasing access to eye check-up services where it matters the most," said Menon.

Lenskart plans to open its 1,000th store in February this year. Lenskart currently serves over 7 million customers yearly through its omni-channel shopping formats—an online store, a mobile app, as well as offline stores.

