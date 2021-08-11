NEW DELHI: Lenskart , the Faridabad-headquartered eyewear brand, plans to strengthen its workforce by onboarding over 2,000 employees across the country by 2022. Lenskart will also be expanding its international teams in Singapore, Middle East, and the USA by hiring 300 employees, it said in a statement.

The company has been hiring across verticals, especially the technology and data science team, roping in data scientists, business analysts, data engineers, and experts. Lenskart is looking to add 1,500 more retail employees to manage its stores, 100 plus engineers to the technology team across Bengaluru, NCR, and Hyderabad, the statement added.

Over 300 employees will join the supply chain and manufacturing operations and 100 will be hired for the corporate functions across finance, consumer insights, human resource, and merchandising.

"We have continued to grow exponentially, in international markets as well as in India, and we are building a strong presence in regional markets as well through our stores and e-commerce. This has opened up several job opportunities across Lenskart to serve and delight our customers at a huge scale. So, hiring is a key aspect in our growth journey and we are looking at actively hiring skilled talent across verticals for regions like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi among others," Peyush Bansal, founder, and CEO of Lenskart, said.

Lenskart claims to have over 200 engineers, data scientists and product designers.

Founded in 2010 by Bansal, Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi, Lenskart has over 750 omnichannel stores across cities in India. The company claims to serve over 7 million customers annually in India, Singapore and Middle East through its omnichannel shopping experience.

Last month, Lenskart raised $220 million in a funding round led by Temasek Holdings and Falcon Edge Capital.

The company has also set up Vision Fund with corpus of $20 million to back startups in the sector of direct-to-consumer eyewear and eye care brands, technology enabling access to vision care, eye testing technology, omni-channel retail solutions across logistics, merchandising etc and deep tech solutions for eyewear, retail and ecommerce.

