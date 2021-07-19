Lenskart raises $220 million as India’s tech industry is having a breakout year

“We turned profitable at the company level before the pandemic, were in the red during the peak of the first and second waves and have returned to green again," he said.The startup plans to make investments in its supply chain and new technologies. A new manufacturing plant in Rajasthan in western India is said by the company to be the largest factory in the world for ready prescription glasses, making 150,000 pairs a day. The company recently set up the Lenskart Vision Fund to invest $2 million each in select startups working in eyewear, eye-care and related retail segments.Its digital offerings include a virtual 3D tool for trying on glasses, as well as artificial intelligence face-mapping to help with frame recommendations.