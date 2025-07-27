Lenskart receives shareholder nod to raise ₹2,150 crore via IPO: Report

Lenskart IPO: Peyush Bansal-led Indian eyewear company Lenskart has received the approval of its shareholder to raise ₹2,150 crore through a fresh issue of shares, reported MoneyControl, citing people aware of the development.

According to news report, the company filed its corporate action development with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' (MCA) Registrar of Companies (RoC), as per the data accessed by TheKredible.

The proposal to raise money via an IPO was reportedly given the green light at the company's annual general meeting on 26 July 2025, said the report, adding, the eyewear company is expected to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in the upcoming days.

The overall IPO size is expected to be around $1 billion or ₹8,500 crore, which includes a secondary offer-for-sale (OFS) component by the existing investors, the report added.

Build-up to Lenskart's IPO Earlier this month, Mint reported that the eyewear company's founder, Peyush Bansal, is looking to buy a 1.5-2% stake in the eyewear retailer worth about $150 million from existing investors ahead of its planned IPO.

Peyush is buying small stakes from a bunch of investors. This is being negotiated at around $7-8 billion valuation.

Existing investors like TR Capital, Chiratae, Softbank and Kedaara Capital are expected to sell their stake as part of the deal.

Over the years, the company has raised $1.08 billion in funding across 19 rounds, including its latest Series I round for $18.2 million on 21 July 2023. It has received investments from various firms, including SoftBank Vision Fund, TPG, and Chiratae Ventures.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, Citi, Morgan Stanley, and Avendus Capital are the company-appointed book-runners for the IPO, which is soon expected to hit Dalal Street. The company was founded in 2010, and since then, it has emerged as one of the biggest players in the Indian eyewear industry. It has 2500 retail outlets across the nation and a presence globally, such as in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).