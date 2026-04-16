Lenskart’s viral style guide row: Bindi, tilak banned but hijab allowed? Peyush Bansal responds

Peyush Bansal has denied allegations that Lenkart allows employees to wear a hijab and a turban but restricts symbols such as a bindi, a tilak, or a kalawa. The controversy erupted after a document titled “Lenskart Staff Uniform and Grooming Guide” began circulating online yesterday, triggering a debate over alleged religious discrimination.
Responding to the claims, Bansal issued a clarification, dismissing the interpretation of the policy as “inaccurate” and asserting that the eyewear company does not enforce such restrictions.
“This document does not reflect our present guidelines. Our policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak, and we continue to review our guidelines regularly,” he said in a X post on Thursday. Apologizing for for the confusion and concern the situation has caused, he implied that the company's policy has evolved over the years and “outdated versions do not represent who we (Lenskart) are today”.
The style guide, purportedly issued by Lenskart, stated that its store employees are permitted to wear a black-coloured hijab (worn by many muslim women) during their shift. Staff members are also allowed to wear black turbans.
However, the same document appeared to ban other religious symbols, stating that “religious tikka/tilak and Bindi/Sticker is not allowed”. A bindi is traditionally worn by many Hindu women, whereas a tilak is used by both Hindu men and women, often as a mark of religious or cultural identity.
The alleged guide quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism from netizens who claimed that such restrictions account for religious bias.
Meanwhile, Bansal said the document currently circulating is an outdated internal training document and is not an HR policy. “It contained an incorrect line about bindi/tilak that should never have been written and does not reflect our values or actual practice. When we discovered this on 17 February, well before this became a public conversation, we immediately removed it,” he said in the detailed clarification.
Even after Bansal issued a clarification, X users continued to criticise Lenskart and its founder, claiming that the document circulating online was issued in February 2026.
“This explanation makes NO sense. Please point out why is the document I have shared ‘inaccurate’. It is from February 2026. And if it does not reflect your ‘current guidelines’ as you say, please share the current guidelines. Also, even if it is an old document as you say, why was religious asymmetry okay then? (sic)” X user Shefali Vaidya asked.
Another user said that “you issued a clarification but the question still remains unanswered. You say, “..we continue to review our guidelines regularly. Our grooming policy has evolved over the years...” The question is why such a restriction would exist in the first place, even in older versions? (sic)”
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.