Lenskart’s viral style guide row: Bindi, tilak banned but hijab allowed? Peyush Bansal responds

Peyush Bansal has denied allegations that Lenkart allows employees to wear a hijab and a turban but restricts symbols such as a bindi, a tilak, or a kalawa. The controversy erupted after a document titled “Lenskart Staff Uniform and Grooming Guide” began circulating online yesterday, triggering a debate over alleged religious discrimination.

Responding to the claims, Bansal issued a clarification, dismissing the interpretation of the policy as “inaccurate” and asserting that the eyewear company does not enforce such restrictions.

“This document does not reflect our present guidelines. Our policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak, and we continue to review our guidelines regularly,” he said in a X post on Thursday. Apologizing for for the confusion and concern the situation has caused, he implied that the company's policy has evolved over the years and “outdated versions do not represent who we (Lenskart) are today”.

What the alleged Lenskart style guide said The style guide, purportedly issued by Lenskart, stated that its store employees are permitted to wear a black-coloured hijab (worn by many muslim women) during their shift. Staff members are also allowed to wear black turbans.

However, the same document appeared to ban other religious symbols, stating that “religious tikka/tilak and Bindi/Sticker is not allowed”. A bindi is traditionally worn by many Hindu women, whereas a tilak is used by both Hindu men and women, often as a mark of religious or cultural identity.

The alleged guide quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism from netizens who claimed that such restrictions account for religious bias.

Meanwhile, Bansal said the document currently circulating is an outdated internal training document and is not an HR policy. “It contained an incorrect line about bindi/tilak that should never have been written and does not reflect our values or actual practice. When we discovered this on 17 February, well before this became a public conversation, we immediately removed it,” he said in the detailed clarification.

Netizens react to Bansal's clarification Even after Bansal issued a clarification, X users continued to criticise Lenskart and its founder, claiming that the document circulating online was issued in February 2026.

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“This explanation makes NO sense. Please point out why is the document I have shared ‘inaccurate’. It is from February 2026. And if it does not reflect your ‘current guidelines’ as you say, please share the current guidelines. Also, even if it is an old document as you say, why was religious asymmetry okay then? (sic)” X user Shefali Vaidya asked.