Leo Burnett South Asia co-chief Dheeraj Sinha steps down1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 07:43 PM IST
Sinha had been associated with the company for seven years, and will now explore other opportunities following the end of his tenure in October.
New Delhi: French advertising and public relations company Publicis Groupe India has announced that Dheeraj Sinha has stepped down from his roles of co-chief executive officer of Leo Burnett South Asia and as chairman of BBH India.
