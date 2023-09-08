New Delhi: French advertising and public relations company Publicis Groupe India has announced that Dheeraj Sinha has stepped down from his roles of co-chief executive officer of Leo Burnett South Asia and as chairman of BBH India.

Sinha had been associated with the company for seven years, and will now explore other opportunities following the end of his tenure in October.

Sinha works with Rajdeepak Das who is co-CEO of Leo Burnett India, in addition to holding the position of chair, of the Publicis Groupe South Asia Creative Council.

Sinha joined the group as chief strategy officer, Leo Burnett India, and has played multiple roles within the company like leading strategy. In a recent interview with Mint in May Sinha said that TV continues to offer the best returns on investment (ROI) for ad campaigns during the India Premier League. He had said that the company had seen a high double-digit growth last year from its ‘growing’ brands like Ikea, Boat, and Fastrack and Spotify etc.

Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, of Publicis Groupe said, “After seven years with the company, Sinha would like to embark on a new challenge. We thank him for his energy and contribution and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.“

Sinha, in a statement, said, “We won more awards than we could celebrate and won the biggest pitches. I leave with a heavy heart but great confidence that this transformation is forever. I’ll always be cheering for my people who turned me into a leader.“

Das added, “I have really enjoyed my time with Dheeraj who’s dynamic, enterprising, and full of ideas. I wish him nothing but the best for his future endeavours.And hope to build further on the success of our creative agency brands, continuing our new business momentum and carrying on our rich legacy of inspiring, uplifting, very human creative work."