Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Leo Burnett South Asia co-chief Dheeraj Sinha steps down

Leo Burnett South Asia co-chief Dheeraj Sinha steps down

1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 07:43 PM IST Varuni Khosla

Sinha had been associated with the company for seven years, and will now explore other opportunities following the end of his tenure in October.

Leo Burnett South Asia co-chief Dheeraj Sinha steps down.

New Delhi: French advertising and public relations company Publicis Groupe India has announced that Dheeraj Sinha has stepped down from his roles of co-chief executive officer of Leo Burnett South Asia and as chairman of BBH India.

Sinha had been associated with the company for seven years, and will now explore other opportunities following the end of his tenure in October.

Sinha works with Rajdeepak Das who is co-CEO of Leo Burnett India, in addition to holding the position of chair, of the Publicis Groupe South Asia Creative Council.

Sinha joined the group as chief strategy officer, Leo Burnett India, and has played multiple roles within the company like leading strategy. In a recent interview with Mint in May Sinha said that TV continues to offer the best returns on investment (ROI) for ad campaigns during the India Premier League. He had said that the company had seen a high double-digit growth last year from its ‘growing’ brands like Ikea, Boat, and Fastrack and Spotify etc.

Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, of Publicis Groupe said, “After seven years with the company, Sinha would like to embark on a new challenge. We thank him for his energy and contribution and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.“

Sinha, in a statement, said, “We won more awards than we could celebrate and won the biggest pitches. I leave with a heavy heart but great confidence that this transformation is forever. I’ll always be cheering for my people who turned me into a leader.“

Das added, “I have really enjoyed my time with Dheeraj who’s dynamic, enterprising, and full of ideas. I wish him nothing but the best for his future endeavours.And hope to build further on the success of our creative agency brands, continuing our new business momentum and carrying on our rich legacy of inspiring, uplifting, very human creative work."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 07:43 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.