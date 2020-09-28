Less than 1% chance of catching covid-19 flying, says airline executive

“Right now, we’re flying about 45% of our schedule—we’re a smaller airline—and this is probably the size we’ll be for the next 15 months," he explained. The benefit to consumers, if not to United’s bottom line, is that for as long as passenger loads remain low, so will airfares. (In July, the airline brought back beverage and snack service to all its cabins, though such premium perks as Saks Fifth Avenue bedding in business are still off the table.)