New Delhi: Less than 15 aircraft of Jet Airways were currently operational, civil aviation secretary P.S. Kharola said on Wednesday. The SBI-led consortium of lenders had taken over the management of the cash-hit Jet Airways last month.

Asked about the active fleet of the beleaguered airline, Kharola said "yesterday, it was 28". On the airline informing stock exchanges on Tuesday evening about the grounding of 15 more aircraft, Kharola said the current fleet "would be less than about 15".

The airline currently has around 119 aircraft in its fleet.

In the last few weeks, the airline has been grounding its aircraft in tranches due to non-payment of dues to lessors. Regarding funding issues of the airline, Kharola said, "The issue is between bankers and the management of the airline. So they are discussing with each other."

The private carrier said on Tuesday it had grounded 15 more aircraft due to non-payment of rentals to lessors.

Till last month, the Mumbai-headquartered airline, now under the new ownership, had taken 54 planes out of operations due to lease rental defaults.

On March 25, Jet Airways' board approved a resolution plan formulated by SBI-led domestic lenders. Under the plan, lenders decided to take control of the airline and make a fund infusion of ₹1,500 crore.

The story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed