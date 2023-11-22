Companies
Lessons from OpenAI saga, coming soon to an IIM near you
Summary
- The OpenAI whirlwind started on Friday with the abrupt dismissal of the company' co-founder and CEOAltman, who enjoys a cult-like status in the technology world
The tumultuous story of Sam Altman’s ouster from OpenAI and his triumphant return in five days could make it to business school curricula, offering valuable lessons on leadership, loyalty and valuations.
